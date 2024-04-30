Consider representation made to open library in village, says HC

April 30, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Block Development Officer of the Kariapatti Panchayat Union in Virudhunagar district to consider a representation made by a petitioner to open a library in Kambikudi village in Kariapatti.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the BDO to consider the representation made by the petitioner and pass orders on merits in three months. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by T. Murugan of Kambikudi who had sought a direction to the authorities to open the library in the village for the benefit of the people.

The petitioner said that he wanted the authorities to open the library on the land, a vacant site, to an extent of 3.44 acres at Kambikudi. The land was classified as natham poramboke. He had made a representation to the authorities, he said.

The State told the court that the representation made would be considered by the BDO on merits and within a time frame that may be stipulated by the court. With the direction to the BDO to consider the representation made by the petitioner in three months, the court disposed of the petition.