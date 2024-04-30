GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Consider representation made to open library in village, says HC

April 30, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Block Development Officer of the Kariapatti Panchayat Union in Virudhunagar district to consider a representation made by a petitioner to open a library in Kambikudi village in Kariapatti.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the BDO to consider the representation made by the petitioner and pass orders on merits in three months. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by T. Murugan of Kambikudi who had sought a direction to the authorities to open the library in the village for the benefit of the people.

The petitioner said that he wanted the authorities to open the library on the land, a vacant site, to an extent of 3.44 acres at Kambikudi. The land was classified as natham poramboke. He had made a representation to the authorities, he said.

The State told the court that the representation made would be considered by the BDO on merits and within a time frame that may be stipulated by the court. With the direction to the BDO to consider the representation made by the petitioner in three months, the court disposed of the petition.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.