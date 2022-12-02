Consider representation made to declare Thamirabarani as Porunai river, says HC

December 02, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MADURAI

In the light of Tamil literary references and the report submitted by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the State to consider a representation made by an activist and pass orders declaring the Thamirabarani river as Porunai river.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the authorities to consider and pass orders in 12 weeks on a representation made in this regard by S.M.A. Pon Gandhimathinathan of Pudukottai in Thoothukudi district.

The petitioner sought a direction to the State to declare the name of Thamirabarani river as Porunai river. He said the name is mentioned in Sangam literature. On the banks of the river existed the Porunai civilisation, home to many Tamil grammarians like Tholkappiar, Kakkai Padiniyar and Vamanar.

He said that ancient literature and historical data pointed to the fact that river Porunai had held a very important place in Tamil civilisation. “Porunai is the symbol of Tamil culture and civilisation. Porunai is a pure Tamil name and Thamirabarani is a Sanskritised name,” he said.

Further, he said that researchers stated that there were countless inscriptions across the State, where the name of the river had been mentioned as ‘Than Poruntham’, then ‘Than Porunai’ evolved into Thamira Porunai and Thamirabarani.

The State government had set up a committee to change the names of places to their pure Tamil names. Steps should also be taken to declare the name of Thamirabarani river as Porunai river, he said.