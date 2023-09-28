Consider representation made to appoint Vice-Chancellor to Gandhigram Rural Institute, says HC

September 28, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Centre to consider a representation made with regard to the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor to the Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed to be University) at Gandhigram in Dindigul district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Gurunathan, a retired Section Officer of the Institute. The petitioner said that the Gandhigram Rural Institute had no regular Vice-Chancellor and he had made a representation to the authorities. As it was not considered, he approached the court.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that whenever a representation was made to a statutory authority there was a duty cast upon them to consider on its own merits and pass appropriate orders instead of keeping the same pending indefinitely. The non-consideration of the representation by the statutory authority would amount to dereliction of duty, the court observed and directed the authorities concerned to consider the representation of the petitioner and pass appropriate orders in 12 weeks.

The petitioner said that the Institute, students and staff have suffered as the Institute does not have a regular Vice-Chancellor. He said that as a result of this, convocation had not been conducted, admission to the Institute was failing, the Institute’s ranking had dropped, no new projects could be taken up and no additional funds were generated.

He said that 60 % of teaching and non-teaching posts were vacant, there was no effective administration in place, students grievances were not redressed, examination reforms were not implemented. There was a sharp decline in research scholars and projects, promotions for teaching and non-teaching staff were put on hold and many staff retired without promotion, he said and had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor to the Institute.

