Consider representation made seeking holiday and closure of Tasmac shops on ‘Masi Magam Peruvizha’

February 22, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State to consider a representation made seeking a direction to the authorities to declare a local holiday and close all the Tasmac shops in and around Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on account of ‘Masi Magam Peruvizha’ which is scheduled to be held on March 6.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and L. Victoria Gowri directed the authorities to consider the representation made by R. Kannan of Kumbakonam. The petitioner said that ‘Masi Magam Peruvizha’ will be celebrated in Kumbakonam on March 6. During the festival, a large number of devotees are expected to gather at Kumbakonam to take a holy dip in Mahamaham tank.

Deities from all the temples in Kumbakonam are brought to the Mahamaham tank and at noon, all the deities are taken into the tank. The devotees take a dip in the holy tank, he said.

Recently, the government declared a public holiday on account of Thai Poosam festival as well as a local holiday on account of Thyagaraja Aradhana festival. Therefore, a local holiday should be declared on account of ‘Masi Magam Peruvizha’, he said,

Considering the welfare and the protection of the public and the devotees, Tasmac shops in and around Kumbakonam should be closed in order to avoid law and order problems, the petitioner said.

