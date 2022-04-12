Consider representation made by street vendors: HC

April 12, 2022 06:57 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner to consider the plea of street vendors operating in Chathiram bus stand. They have sought to operate on the same premises without any hindrance from the authorities.

The petitioners - Arun, Manikandan and Shahul Hameed from Tiruchi - sought a direction to the Corporation authorities not to interfere in their peaceful conduct of business in Chathiram bus stand. According to the petitioners, the authorities were trying to evict them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justice Abdul Quddhose directed the Corporation Commissioner to consider the representation made by the street vendors and pass final orders in four weeks. The court ordered the status quo to be maintained till the final orders were passed.

Disposing of the petition filed by the street vendors, the court directed the authorities to consider the fact that they were dependent on their business for their livelihood.