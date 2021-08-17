‘Consider project developed by school student’

17 August 2021 22:19 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the State government to create the post of Village Collectors in each village to deal with rural issues. The court said that it was a policy decision of the government.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar observed that the State could consider the project that was developed by a school student from Pudukkottai. But the consideration should not be mistaken for accepting the project proposed.

The court was hearing the petition filed by V. Lakshman, the father of L. Gowri, a student of Class XI. The petitioner said that his daughter had come up with suggestions to develop the villages in the State by utilising the available resources.

He said that Gowri formulated a project and methodology titled ‘National Rural Development Research Project’. She had collected data about their village Kalvirayan Viduthy, bordering Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts, its population and the hurdles they faced.

She also offered solutions to the problems faced by the villagers, he said. The court said that the efforts taken by the girl towards the project were appreciable, but it was a policy decision of the government. The court closed the petition.