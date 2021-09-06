‘Consider plea to remove encroachment’

06 September 2021 21:49 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tahsildar of Melur taluk in Madurai district to consider the representation made to remove the encroachments on the pathway to a graveyard in Melavalavu and pass appropriate orders.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and J. Nisha Banu directed the authorities to ascertain if the pathway was encroached upon and take necessary action after ascertaining the facts. The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Bharathi of Melavalavu.

Advertising

Advertising

In the public interest litigation petition, the petitioner Bharathi said that he was residing in Adi Dravidar Clony. He alleged that the pathway to the graveyard had been encroached upon by a former union councillor Chellammal and she was not allowing the public to use the pathway.

He said that he and other villagers had submitted several representations, but no action was taken by the authorities concerned. Therefore, he filed the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment, he said.