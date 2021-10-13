Consider plea to publish typing curriculum at affordable price: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to consider the representation made by the Tamil Nadu Typewriting-Shorthand-Computer Institutes Sangam of Virudhunagar district seeking to publish the book covering the entire syllabus of certificate course in Computer on Office Automation at affordable rate.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that the request made by the sangam appeared to be reasonable, keeping in mind the economic status of the persons pursuing the course. It is just and necessary that prompt action be taken in this regard by the authorities concerned.

President of the sangam Soma Sankar said that the certificate course offered by Directorate of Technical Education in Computer on Office Automation was conducted twice a year. The curriculum was framed by experts. The course book covering the syllabus was costly and not affordable for members of the association. The association made a request to publish the book at an affordable rate.

The State government submitted that the book covering the syllabus of the certificate course would be issued after receiving the recommendation of the expert committee for change of syllabus. The court directed the State government to consider the representation made and initiate action within two months.