Consider plea to permit fibreglass boats for Katchatheevu church festival, says court

February 21, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday has directed Ramanathapuram Collector to consider a representation made by a fisherman from Rameswaram seeking permission to allow Fibreglass Reinforced Plastic Motorised boats to travel to Katchatheevu for St. Antony’s Church festival.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar directed the Collector to consider the representation made by J. Brinso Raymond of Rameswaram in 12 weeks. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the representation made may be considered to allow such boats from next year onwards.

The petitioner said that he had earlier filed a petition in 2017 seeking permission for motorised country boats. The petition was allowed. However, the following year, the authorities turned down the request to permit the boats on the grounds that wooden mechanised boats were not safe.

Another petition was filed before the court in 2018 and the authorities were directed to permit motorised country boats from 2019 onwards. Pursuant to the order, the fisherfolk were travelling to Katchatheevu for the church festival without any complaints, he said.

Most of the fisherfolk have upgraded their boats from motorised country boats to Fibreglass Reinforced Plastic Motorised boats. There was not much difference between the two boats with regard to capacity and engine. A representation was made to the authorities to permit fibreglass boats to travel to Katchatheevu for St. Antony’s Church festival. However, no action has been taken by the authorities, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to consider the representation made.

