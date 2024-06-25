ADVERTISEMENT

‘Consider plea seeking permanent building for library’

Published - June 25, 2024 11:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to consider and pass orders on a petition that sought a permanent building for a library in Sholavandan in Madurai district.

The court was hearing the petition filed by V. Jeyakumar who sought a direction to the authorities to identify a suitable location and construct a permanent library, equipped with basic amenities such as proper seating, lighting, sanitation and essential resources.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan directed the authorities concerned to consider the plea and pass appropriate orders in three months.

