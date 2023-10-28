Consider plea of man whose son, a spectator, died during Avaniapuram jallikattu on humanitarian grounds: HC

October 28, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai Collector to process the application and recommend payment of compensation to a petitioner whose son, a spectator, died after sustaining head injuries during Avaniapuram jallikattu in 2020.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2021 by P. Gurusamy. The petitioner said that his son, Azhagar, had gone to witness Avaniapuram jallikattu. The petitioner’s son sustained head injuries at the event after being gored by a bull and succumbed to his injuries two days later at the hospital. He sought appropriate compensation from the State.

The petitioner sought compensation under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Jallikattu Act. The State submitted that the petitioner should make a representation to the District Collector. If the District Collector recommends the payment of compensation, the government will consider the payment of compensation from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that in the considered view of the court the relevant provision which speaks about the payment of compensation pertains to the compensation that was paid for the injury/death of the participant in the jallikattu event. The entire Act does not speak about the payment of any compensation to a spectator, who sustains injuries or dies during the event. Therefore, the provisions of the Act cannot be applied to the case of the petitioner, the court observed.

The court directed the petitioner to make a representation to the Madurai Collector who in turn was directed to process the application and make a recommendation for the payment of compensation to the petitioner. Based on the recommendation, the State shall pay compensation to the petitioner.

The court took into account that the petitioner’s son was taking care of the petitioner at the time of the incident. The court observed that some element of humanitarian consideration was required in cases of this nature and said that the authorities were expected not to dwell upon technicalities and should process the request on humanitarian consideration. The court said that the entire process should be completed in four months and disposed of the petition.

