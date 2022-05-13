Consider plea for preparation of voter list: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai Collector to consider a representation made seeking the preparation of the voters list to conduct the election for the Vandapuli Periyakulam Kanmai Water Users Association.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Anandan of Madurai district. He complained that there were discrepancies in the voters list prepared by the authorities concerned and some of the voters had been left out.

Justice Abdul Quddhose directed the Madurai Collector to consider the representation made seeking the preparation of voters list to conduct election for Vandapuli Periyakulam Kanmai Water Users Association situated in Vandapuli Village, Peraiyur Taluk, Madurai district as per the Tamil Nadu Farmers Management of Irrigation Systems Rules and pass final orders on merits after affording a fair hearing to the petitioner as expeditiously as possible.

However, the court made it clear that the present petition cannot be used by the petitioner to challenge the election in the near future for the Vandapuli Periyakulam Kanmai Water Users Association.