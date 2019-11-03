Consider plea for passport, RPO told

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Regional Passport Officer, Madurai, to consider the application of a petitioner, observing that pendency of an FIR was not a bar on granting passport.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Prabakaran of Melur, who said he had applied for passport, but it was denied to him since an FIR registered against him under the Mines and Minerals Act, 1957, was pending.

Justice M. Govindaraj observed that the criminal case against the petitioner was at the FIR stage. It was not a bar on granting passport, the court said, and directed the Regional Passport Officer, Madurai, to consider his application.