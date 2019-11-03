Madurai

Consider plea for passport, RPO told

more-in

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Regional Passport Officer, Madurai, to consider the application of a petitioner, observing that pendency of an FIR was not a bar on granting passport.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Prabakaran of Melur, who said he had applied for passport, but it was denied to him since an FIR registered against him under the Mines and Minerals Act, 1957, was pending.

Justice M. Govindaraj observed that the criminal case against the petitioner was at the FIR stage. It was not a bar on granting passport, the court said, and directed the Regional Passport Officer, Madurai, to consider his application.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2019 10:39:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/consider-plea-for-passport-rpo-told-madurai-melur/article29871282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY