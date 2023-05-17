HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consider petition made by woman, HC tells T.N. government

May 17, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The court directed the authorities to take a decision either on payment of compensation or providing a job to the petitioner.

The court directed the authorities to take a decision either on payment of compensation or providing a job to the petitioner. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to consider a representation made by a woman seeking a government job and appropriate compensation.

The petitioner S. Thiruselvi of Madurai said that her husband, who was lodged in the Madurai Central Prison as an undertrial prisoner, was murdered by another inmate. The CB-CID conducted an investigation and an FIR was registered against the other prison inmate, she said.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed the authorities to obtain a report from the CB-CID about the nature of the incident and take a decision either on payment of compensation or providing a job to the petitioner. The entire exercise should be completed in 12 weeks, the court directed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.