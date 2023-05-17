Consider petition made by woman, HC tells T.N. government

May 17, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to consider a representation made by a woman seeking a government job and appropriate compensation.

The petitioner S. Thiruselvi of Madurai said that her husband, who was lodged in the Madurai Central Prison as an undertrial prisoner, was murdered by another inmate. The CB-CID conducted an investigation and an FIR was registered against the other prison inmate, she said.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed the authorities to obtain a report from the CB-CID about the nature of the incident and take a decision either on payment of compensation or providing a job to the petitioner. The entire exercise should be completed in 12 weeks, the court directed.