Consider Madurai advocates for elevation

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association’s General Secretary N. Ilango has written to the Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi with a request to consider an adequate representation for advocates practising in the High Court’s Madurai Bench for elevation as judges to the Madras High Court.

Pointing out that there were many advocates eligible for elevation, the General Secretary said that it was more than 16 years since the inception of the Madurai Bench and in the last 16 years only six advocates had been elevated from Madurai.

Therefore, Mr. Ilango requested the Chief Justice to consider an adequate representation of advocates from Madurai Bench for elevation as judges to the Madras High Cour.