Consider increasing the number of veterinary doctors: HC

April 27, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State and Madurai Corporation to consider increasing the number of veterinary doctors, so that steps can be taken by Madurai Corporation with regard to sterilisation of dogs.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2018 by R. Balaji of Madurai who had complained about stray dog menace in Madurai corporation limits. The petitioner said that the people were affected as a result. The authorities told the court that for the entire corporation limits, there were only two veterinary doctors who were performing sterilisation surgery on dogs.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice P. D. Audikesavalu asked the authorities to consider increasing the number of veterinary doctors, so that steps can be taken by Madurai Corporation with regard to sterilisation of dogs. The court posted the matter for hearing on June 12.

