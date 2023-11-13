Consider ‘deserted women’ also for receiving family pension, says High Court

November 13, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Granting relief to a 53-year-old deserted woman, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State to sanction family pension to the woman.

The court was hearing a petition filed by A. Jasintha of Pudukkottai district. The petitioner was deserted by her husband after two years of marriage in 2007. Thereafter, she was living with her parents till their death. Her father, a government employee, attained superannuation in 1993. He received pension till his death in 2019. After her father’s death, her mother was receiving the pension. The petitioner’s mother died in 2020. The petitioner applied for the family pension.

However, the authorities rejected the petitioner’s claim for family pension on the ground that as per a government order issued in 2011 only unmarried/divorced/widowed daughters were eligible to receive family pension. Challenging the same, the petition was filed.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that the petitioner had asked for the family pension for her survival. A quick review of the existing G.O. would reveal that it failed to cover ‘deserted women’. The court observed that the rejection order had served as a severe blow on the life and livelihood of the petitioner subjecting her to abject poverty and dismay. Having no one to take care of her, it was the State’s responsibility to save her existence, the court observed.

The court observed that the concept of desertion has never been addressed in the manner of widows/divorcees. The cause of desertion has to be understood from the point of view of social enclosure. The State intends to extend the benefit of the family pension to unmarried/widowed/divorced daughters of deceased family pensioners, the benefit of the same ought to have been extended to deserted daughters as well, the court observed.

The court observed that excluding the benefit of family pension to deserted daughters who would fall under the category of destitute was absolutely arbitrary and discriminative. The court quashed the order passed by the authorities, returned the matter to the authorities and directed them to give a liberal representation to the G.O. and sanction family pension to the petitioner in 12 weeks.