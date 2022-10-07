Conserving nature is of paramount importance for existence of human lives: Collector

ADVERTISEMENT

Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Sanctuary is home to a long list of wild animals, 250 varieties of birds and 300 varieties of butterflies besides many herbal plants and protecting such a vast nature would help people have better life, said Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy.

Addressing the Wildlife Week celebrations organised by Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Sanctuary here on Friday, Mr. Meghanath said that the 51st tiger sanctuary of the country boasted the presence of wild animals like tiger, leopard, elephants, bison, deer, grizzled squirrels, king cobra and various varieties of birds and herbs.

He said that the health of a forest depended on the increase in the number of wild animals and added that wildlife enumeration was taken up once in two years.

Various efforts were being taken to increase the forest cover since without forest the existence of human beings would not be possible.

Stating that protection of wild animals and forests were of paramount importance, he said that every individual must make their contribution to safeguarding the forests.

The forests were facing danger due to climatic changes, hunting, drought, increased usage of plastics and encroachments.

The Collector distributed prizes to students of schools and colleges in connection with Wildlife Week celebrations.

Deputy Director of the sanctuary, Dileep Kumar, District Revenue Officer, J. Ravikumar, Deputy Collector (Training) Shalini, were among those who were present.