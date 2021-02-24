Conservancy worker’s wife moves HC for compensation

Madurai

24 February 2021 22:58 IST

The daily wager at GRH died after contracting COVID-19

The family of a conservancy worker at Government Rajaji Hospital here, who died last year after contracting COVID-19, filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking compensation from the State government.

In her petition, V. Valarmathi of Thirunagar, Madurai, said her husband K. Velmurugan was engaged at the hospital as a daily wager and he worked there for over 18 years. Hospital authorities engaged him to perform duties during the pandemic. Unfortunately, he contracted COVID-19 and tested positive on July 7. He died on July 30.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitioner said that after the State announced compensation to families of victims, she sent a representation to the hospital. However, the request for compensation was turned down by hospital authorities on the ground that her husband was a daily wager and not a permanent employee. There was no scheme that covered daily wagers, she was told.

Having lost the only breadwinner of the family, she said she was finding it difficult to make ends meet and sought compensation from the State government.

Hearing the plea, Justice V. Parthiban ordered notice to the State. The case was adjourned.