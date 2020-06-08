‘Conservancy workers wear protective gear’

MADURAI

The Madurai Corporation on Monday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a monitoring mechanism was in place to ensure that conservancy workers wore protective gear.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Madurai-based NGO People’s Watch, which sought a direction to the State to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to non-medical frontline workers like police and conservancy workers.

During the course of the hearing, standing counsel for Madurai Corporation R. Murali submitted that steps were being taken by the civic body to ensure that conservancy workers wore protective gears like masks and gloves.

City Engineer of Madurai Corporation S. Arasu, who was present at the hearing via video conferencing, said circulars were issued in this regard and action would be taken if there was a failure to supervise the workers.

It was submitted that a similar mechanism was adopted by Nagercoil Municipality, and the conservancy workers were given protective equipment. They were monitored by officials.

Taking cognisance of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi appreciated Madurai Corporation for ensuring a monitoring mechanism. The case was adjourned to ascertain the status of other Corporations.