Madurai

‘Conservancy workers wear protective gear’

A monitoring mechanism is in place, Madurai Corporation tells HC

MADURAI

The Madurai Corporation on Monday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a monitoring mechanism was in place to ensure that conservancy workers wore protective gear.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Madurai-based NGO People’s Watch, which sought a direction to the State to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to non-medical frontline workers like police and conservancy workers.

During the course of the hearing, standing counsel for Madurai Corporation R. Murali submitted that steps were being taken by the civic body to ensure that conservancy workers wore protective gears like masks and gloves.

City Engineer of Madurai Corporation S. Arasu, who was present at the hearing via video conferencing, said circulars were issued in this regard and action would be taken if there was a failure to supervise the workers.

It was submitted that a similar mechanism was adopted by Nagercoil Municipality, and the conservancy workers were given protective equipment. They were monitored by officials.

Taking cognisance of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi appreciated Madurai Corporation for ensuring a monitoring mechanism. The case was adjourned to ascertain the status of other Corporations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 7:15:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/conservancy-workers-wear-protective-gear-madurai-high-court/article31779914.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY