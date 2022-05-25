Conservancy workers to go on indefinite strike if demands not met by Madurai Corporation

Conservancy workers have urged the Corporation to break off the contract with the private company that had recruited the employees who passed away recently due to asphyxiation in Nehru Nagar. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Conservancy workers of Madurai Corporation, affiliated with various unions including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), have re-asserted that their demands be implemented at the earliest by the Madurai Corporation during the meeting held here on Wednesday.

The protest comes in the wake of the death by asphyxiation of three conservancy workers recently in Nehru Nagar.

CITU general secretary M. Balasubramaniam said that the protest was jointly undertaken by associations including the Madurai Corporation Workers Association (CITU) and (VCK) etc.

Mr Balasubramaniam said as the talks held with City Health Officer Raja on Tuesday were not fruitful, another round of talks was held with Corporation officials, who have assured to look into the issue.

He added that Corporation officials have assured to call for another round of talks on May 29.

Their demands include Corporation breaking off the contract with the private company that recruited the employees who passed away due to negligence and stopping the practice of outsourcing companies to hire workers.

They also demanded regularising 389 daily wage contract workers as per the High Court’s order dated May 24, sanctioning the pending COVID-19 incentives for the frontline workers and implementation of the basic pay recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission to corporation conservancy workers.

He said that their decision to go on an indefinite strike stands if the upcoming talks are not profitable and their charter of 28 demands was not implemented.

Pumping station workers in all five zones are expected to take part in the protest, he added.