Conservancy workers stage protest against police torture

Madurai

14 February 2021 00:06 IST

A large number of conservancy workers of Madurai Corporation boycotted their work on Saturday in protest against alleged police torture due to which a temporary conservancy worker of the Corporation was forced to take his life.

K. Kannan, a 43-year-old temporary worker of the Corporation, who was interrogated in connection with a recent theft of gold jewellery, was found dead in his house on Friday. His family alleged police torture during the interrogation which forced him to take the extreme step.

Conservancy workers affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Labour Progressive Federation and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi submitted a petition to the Collector pressing for various demands. A group of conservancy workers also staged protests near the mortuary of Government Rajaji Hospital and on the Corporation premises on Saturday.

M. Balasubramani, general secretary of CITU, said that a list of four demands were focussed by the protesters. The first demand was that the post-mortem of the deceased worker must be performed by three doctors and must be videographed. “This demand was met by the officials,” he said .

The police personnel who were involved in the case must be booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case must be investigated by CB-CID officials to ensure objective investigation against police personnel. The family must be given a financial assistance of ₹50 lakh and one family member must be given a government job, they demanded.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s helpline 104 and 044 24640050.