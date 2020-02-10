Conservancy workers seek increase in wages

TIRUNELVELI

Appealing to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish to fix their wages at ₹500 a day, a group of conservancy workers engaged by Tirunelveli Corporation submitted a petition to her during the weekly grievances redressal meeting held at the Collectorate here on Monday.

In their petition, the conservancy workers, who staged a dharna at the Collectorate for a while, said those being hired by the Corporation through self-help groups were getting daily wages of ₹359. Since the State government revised daily wages of conservancy workers engaged by local bodies in April every year, the Collector should forward their demand to the government.

Besides ensuring the increased wages through a Government Order, the government should hike their daily dearness allowance to ₹134.69, they said.

A group of BJP functionaries, led by State farmers’ wing general secretary Ganeshkumar Adityan, submitted a petition to the Collector seeking action against police personnel who “assaulted” party functionary L. Thadikaran when he participated in a protest staged against opening of a liquor shop at Veeravanallur.

On behalf of Tirunelveli District Light Music Troupe Artistes Welfare Association, its president John Kennedy and others submitted a petition seeking permission to conduct programmes beyond 10 p.m. They said the police were denying permission for conducting light music programmes being organised during temple or church festivals beyond 10 p.m. This order had badly affected the livelihood of over 6,000 artistes, they said.

A group of people from Udaiyarpatti submitted a petition demanding removal of encroachment on a land belonging to the Corporation. The petitioners said the land was being used by people of all communities to organise public functions over the past several decades. However, a group of people had occupied the land and were threatening others against using it.

The land should be retrieved and a park created there, the petitioners said.