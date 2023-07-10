Conservancy workers seek better wages, service regularisation

July 10, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Village panchayat conservancy workers on Monday staged a protest in front of the Madurai Collectorate demanding better wages and service regularisation.

The workers said that their salaries should be disbursed on time. They also sought immediate disbursal of ₹15,000, the incentive, announced during COVID-19 lockdown. Their other demands included provision of medical insurance, safety gear, identity cards, uniforms and footwear. The workers must also be allowed to take their weekly off and leave, they said.