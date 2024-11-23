Conservancy workers honoured at gram sabha meeting in Tirunelveli district

Honouring the conservancy workers with shawls, the gram sabha meeting took a pledge to keep the environment clean and green in Thirupudaimarudhur panchayat union in Tirunelveli district on Saturday.

Participating in the meeting, Cheranmahadevi sub-collector Arpeet Jain said the need of the hour was to protect the eco-system at every level. “All of us here are responsible to protect and save the Tamirabharani at any cost....” he said.

The government had been taking steps to save the environment. In a society, every individual’s contribution in this regard would mean a lot. Just one particular group of people or an institution alone could not bring about a change for better. Only if everyone joined, it became a real success.

Hence, Mr. Jain urged all members to be conscious and give a new meaning to cleanliness. “Let us start keeping our surroundings clean first. By not dumping wastes everywhere, the eco-system would change for good,” he said.

The meeting recognised the best performing self-help group members and lauded the products and services produced by them.

Good inflow

As far as the northeast monsoon was concerned, many reservoirs had been getting copious water. The people here, especially the youth, should look for exploring tourism potential in their habitation. With just Tamirabharani flowing in the district, the people could work wonders and attract tourists from far and wide.

The sub-collector appealed to women to dump the waste only in dumper bins and wanted the municipal officials to sensitise the people on the need for segregating them as biodegradable and non-biodegradable.

The meeting presented nutritious kits to pregnant mothers who attended the gram sabha. A pledge was taken not to defecate in the open by the villagers.

Mahalir Thittam Project Officer Elakkuvan, Assistant Director (Panchayats) Anitha and elected representatives from the rural local bodies and other officials from the village panchayat participated in the meeting.

The gram sabha, which was scheduled for November 1, had to be postponed because of Deepavali holidays, the officials explained to the participants.