Conservancy workers seek better protective equipment, regularisation of jobs

Conservancy workers of Madurai Corporation, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged demonstrations at various locations in the city on Tuesday, demanding protective equipment for all workers and regularisation of jobs.

The workers staged demonstrations in front of Corporation ward offices of Sellur, Aruldosspuram and Subramaniapuram. Around 50 workers protested at each of the locations. They held placards and raised slogans against the civic body.

CITU general secretary M. Balasubramaniam said there were still some conservancy workers who had not received safety gear such as face masks and gloves. “Though face masks are given to many workers, they are still inadequate. The most affected are the underground drainage workers.”

The protesters sought regularisation of jobs for around 1,700 contract and 700 daily wage workers of the Corporation. “These workers put their lives on the line and disinfect the city to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the government must regularise their jobs,” he said.

The government must also give a solatium of ₹50 lakh to families of conservancy workers who died due to COVID-19, he added.