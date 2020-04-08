‘Conservancy workers deserve pay raise’

Madurai

The Madurai Legal Awareness Co-ordination Committee, a city-based non-governmental organisation, has urged the State government to ensure that all conservancy workers, who are in the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, are provided quality protective gear and a pay raise.

In the wake of the spread of COVID 19, the government has advised people to remain indoors to stay safe. But like doctors, nurses and police personnel, conservancy workers are also out on the streets performing their duty during these trying times, risking their health.

Sometimes the conservancy workers are seen without any protective gears. The government must ensure that all workers, be it under Corporation, Municipality or Panchayat, be provided quality protective gears like masks and gloves, according to a statement released by the NGO.

Advocate Sahaya Philomin Raj who runs the NGO said that the workers were prone to higher risk. “Even the protective gear provided to them is not of great quality. They cannot afford to stay at home like others. What will happen, if they fall sick”, he asked.

When the workers are willing and ready to perform their duties, the government must ensure their safety. He urged the government to look into the issue.

“Most of the conservancy workers come to work early and may have even skipped their breakfast. The authorities concerned should ensure that food is provided to workers”, he said.