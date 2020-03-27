Conservancy workers demand more bus services

MADURAI

There was a need for bus services to facilitate movement of conservancy workers of Madurai Corporation across the city during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, said the workers.

According to a senior Corporation official, a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus has been hired to pick up and drop conservancy workers at Sakkimangalam and Melavassal. “A majority of the workers are from these areas,” said the official.

However, this measure was inadequate, said K.P. Thangavel, a conservancy worker from Melavasal. “Due to lack of bus services, workers who have two-wheelers reach their workplaces on their own. But, a majority of the workers from across the city are forced to walk long distances to their workplaces,” he said.

He also insisted that the bus which was currently plying came late to pick them up. “The bus picks up workers from Sakkimangalam and reaches Melavasal only by 6.30 a.m. But, all of us need to be present for attendance by 6.30 a.m. Hence, many of the workers tend to walk to their workplaces,” he said.

The women workers were the worst affected, said R. Subramanian, a worker from Meenakshipuram. “A considerable number of women from our locality work as domestic breeding checkers of the Corporation. It is highly unsafe for them to walk in the dark,” he said.

Mr. Thangavel said that the introduction of two more buses would address the issue. “One bus can pick up workers from Rajakoor and surrounding areas. The other can be used to pick up and drop workers from Tirupparankundram and surrounding areas,” he said.

The Corporation official said that they would examine the situation and take action accordingly.