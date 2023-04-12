ADVERTISEMENT

Conservancy workers demand hike in wages

April 12, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitary workers of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy hill temple stage a protest in Palani on Tuesday.

Contract-based conservancy workers of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani staged a demonstration on Tuesday demanding hike in wages.

Led by A. Shanmugavel, president of Contract-Based Conservancy Workers Welfare Association, Palani, the protesters said 330 contract workers had been working in and around the temple for around 13 years. Their monthly wages were revised from ₹4,500 to ₹6,000 in 2016. It was difficult to make ends meet with such a paltry pay when prices of essential commodities were on the rise.

Despite raising the issues several times with the temple administration and the contract company, no action had been taken yet, the workers said and demanded that the wages be increased immediately.

They called off the protest after temple authorities held talks with them. Association’s secretary K.T. Thangaraj, treasurer C. Palaniswamy and others were present.

