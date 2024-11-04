GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conservancy workers begin relay hunger fast in Thoothukudi

Published - November 04, 2024 09:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Sanitary workers affiliated to CITU stage a protest in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Sanitary workers affiliated to CITU stage a protest in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Beginning their indefinite relay hunger fast from morning to evening, the members affiliated to CITU said the Thoothukudi Corporation should pay the wage as per the Government Order here on Monday.

While CITU district president Pechimuthu, secretary Rasal and a large number of workers gathered near the Chidambara Nagar bus stop in Thoothukudi, the police did not allow them to observe the relay fast as the organisers were denied permission.

There was an altercation between some of the agitators and the police. However, it was reportedly agreed that a minimum number of people alone would be permitted to observe the relay hunger stir, the organisers said.

The office-bearers told media persons that as per the G.O., the daily wage for conservancy workers was fixed at ₹754 and for drivers ₹792. Until the demand was fulfilled, they would continue with the stir taking turns from the association members.

The CITU leaders also assured that they would ensure that the normal duty was not affected due to the relay fast and that they also agreed not to affect the vehicle movement in the city.

Published - November 04, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.