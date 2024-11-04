Conservancy workers begin relay hunger fast in Thoothukudi

Beginning their indefinite relay hunger fast from morning to evening, the members affiliated to CITU said the Thoothukudi Corporation should pay the wage as per the Government Order here on Monday.

While CITU district president Pechimuthu, secretary Rasal and a large number of workers gathered near the Chidambara Nagar bus stop in Thoothukudi, the police did not allow them to observe the relay fast as the organisers were denied permission.

There was an altercation between some of the agitators and the police. However, it was reportedly agreed that a minimum number of people alone would be permitted to observe the relay hunger stir, the organisers said.

The office-bearers told media persons that as per the G.O., the daily wage for conservancy workers was fixed at ₹754 and for drivers ₹792. Until the demand was fulfilled, they would continue with the stir taking turns from the association members.

The CITU leaders also assured that they would ensure that the normal duty was not affected due to the relay fast and that they also agreed not to affect the vehicle movement in the city.