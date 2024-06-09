Conservancy workers are exploited because of their ignorance, says panel

Madurai Legal Awareness Coordination Committee on Sunday held a consultation meeting with conservancy workers employed in various panchayats in the State.

The organisers said that the conservancy workers employed in corporation and municipality areas at least have various organisations and political parties to voice their grievances to the authorities and get them resolved, but the workers in panchayat level were unaware of their rights due to absence of any active organisations on their side.

Speaking about the implications of the workers being unaware of their rights, S. Sahaya Philomin Raj, Convenor of M-LACC, said, they were constantly being ill-treated by their higher-ups like clerks, panchayat president, among others.

“Due to an improper work structure for the conservancy workers, they are being misused for all other household activities of the people in power,” he added.

The major reason for their ill-treatment was that their employment was not properly defined by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, he said. “Though the workers are being employed through the resolution passed in the panchayat level, it is not clear whether they are permanent or temporary. Since, they come under the ambit of panchayat president, the workers fearing losing of job, restrain from raising questions against the ill-treatment they are subjected to,” he added.

Next to this, they do not have any specific work hours and fixed wage due to which they were made to work for long hours sometimes up to 10 hours even when their pay was bare minimum, he claimed.

Even when the minimum wage fixed by the State government was ₹12,500 per month, the workers based on the population of the panchayat, received salaries ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹7,000, which was below the minimum wage stipulated by the government, Mr. Philomin Raj noted.

“Despite having a Government Order issued in 2017 directing them to pay a gratuity of ₹50,000 to the conservancy workers after their retirement, the administration denies them citing insufficient funds. The workers had to seek the court every time to get the benefit which is entitled to them,” he added.

“When ₹2,000 has to be given to them as pension, the administration never credited it to their accounts on time. How will these workers, who had toiled hard all their life cleaning the public spaces, run their day-to-day life,” he questioned.

The conference, he said, was to create an awareness among the workers of their rights and the benefits they were entitled to, so they could demand and fight for them when they were denied of those benefits.