Conservancy workers against ‘mass cleaning’

Conservancy workers of Madurai Corporation affiliated to Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a demonstration inside Arignar Anna Maligai premises here on Monday, urging the Corporation Commissioner to revoke the ‘mass cleaning’ schedule.

CITU district secretary M. Balasubramaniam said that there was already a severe shortage of conservancy workers with the Corporation. Hence, each conservancy worker was taking up the tasks that were to be performed by two workers.

In this scenario, Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan has instructed the conservancy workers to undertake ‘mass cleaning’ across the city till August 5.

Hence, conservancy workers were deputed from nearby wards and far away locations to perform ‘mass cleaning.’ But no vehicles had been provided to help the conservancy workers reach the ‘mass cleaning’ spots. Similarly, the workers were struggling to carry other equipment to these wards. Hence, the Commissioner must immediately address these issues, said Mr. Balasubramaniam.

The protesters also urged for filling the ‘permanent vacancy’ posts of conservancy workers in the Corporation.