Consecration of Kothandaramar temple performed

Devotees at the consecration ceremony performed at Kothandaramar temple in Ramanathapuram on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The Maha Samprokshanam of Kothandaramar Temple here was performed on Sunday.

The 400-year-old temple under the administration of Ramanathapuram Samasthana Devasthanam was renovated at a cost of ₹45 lakh.

Diwan of Samasthanam V.K. Palanivel Pandian said that Rani Sethupathi R.B.K. Rajeswari Nachiyar, the hereditary trustee, took up the renovation work two years ago.

Several works such as repair of compound wall, flooring and fresh coat of painting, besides amenities for devotees, were taken up. The works were delayed due to COVID-19, Mr. Pandian said.

The consecration of the temple was done by a team of priests between 9 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. in which Rani Lakshmi Nachiyar and Nagendra Sethupathi were present.

The Samprokshanam of the temple was last performed in 2004.


