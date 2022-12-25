Consecration ceremony of Palani temple on January 27, says HR&CE Minister

December 25, 2022 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - PALANI

The renovation works at Sri Dhandayuthapani Temple in Palani, ahead of the consecration ceremony, which is slated for January 27, are under full swing, said Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE) Minister P.K. Sekar Babu on Sunday.

According to a press release, the Minister participated in the ‘ Muhurtha Kaal’ ceremony ahead of the much-awaited ‘ kumbabishekam,’ along with Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani, Principal Secretary for Tourism, Culture and HR and CE B. Chandramohan and Collector S. Visakan.

Speaking to media persons, Mr Babu said the works undertaken in 2019 for consecration purposes hit a pause which was brought to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “The consecration ceremony should have taken place in 2018 after 2006, but it is only going to take place in 2023. As per his directions, works were progressing as per the plan,” he said.

“Out of the 88 works under progress, 26 of them are being carried out through the temple’s fund while the remaining is funded through donations. The renovation is being carried out in a transparent manner and leaving no room for errors,” said the Minister.

He flagged off the works, including installing golden racks to the kalasam at a cost of ₹22 lakh and replacing iron and steel rods, doors, barbed wires around the golden tower and Neeralipathu and Maha mandapams at a total cost of ₹1.12 crore while work involving gold and silver are being undertaken to a tune of ₹5 crore.

Further, he added that Mr Stalin had charted a mega project for the hill temple at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore which is being executed under the supervision of Mr. Chandramohan, Commissioner, HR & CE Department J. Kumaragurubaran and Temple’s Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan. The project aimed to bring the hill temple on par with Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in providing facilities.

“It is to ensure that the large number of devotees who visit the temple – which is over 1.2 crore per year – are provided with all basic amenities. Efforts are on to obtain approval for the second phase of the mega project from Mr Stalin and we expect the works including floating of tender would begin by the end of next year,” noted Mr Babu.

Responding to a query, he said encroachments around the temple would be removed soon.

Earlier, the Ministers inaugurated the Arulmigu Palaniandavar Siddha Hospital at Velavan Hostel premises in Palani.

MP P. Velusamy, MLAs I. P. Senthilkumar and S. Gandhirajan, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, Board of Trustees Chairperson K. Chandramohan and others were present.