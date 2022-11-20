Conjunctivitis cases on the rise in Madurai

November 20, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MADURAI

Cases of viral conjunctivitis or commonly known as ‘Madras Eye’ is on the rise in the temple city, caused by the extreme humid and cold weather conditions. Children are the most affected this time, according to ophthalmologists.

U. Vijaya Shanmugam, Head, Department of Ophthalmology at Government Rajaji Hospital noted that around 30 out-patients per day were being treated for conjunctivitis during the past week. “The contagious virus is caused by an infection in the white part of the eye. It spreads quickly when a person comes in contact with the infected person or his fluid that discharges from the infected eye,” he said.

Meanwhile, R. Kim, chief medical officer Aravind Eye Hospital said that patients anywhere between 250 and 270 were being treated for conjunctivitis. “The cases have seen a steady rise in the past month and is spreading rapidly. People from Madurai and its surrounding areas are being treated. Around 90 patients are being treated for ‘Madras Eye’ in the Hospital’s Vision Centres in semi-rural and rural areas. Though it is not a scary picture as of now, for the patient it is a bit painful,” he said.

A patient infected with what is also known as ‘Pink Eye’ might suffer from irritation. “The viral infection usually occurs during the monsoon season and resurfaces during the summer sometimes owing to extreme heat conditions,” said Dr R. Kim.

K. Kamal Babu, regional medical officer at Vasan Eye Care noted that conjunctivitis cases have increased among school children than adults. While, N. Parvathasundari, an associate professor at the Department of Ophthalmology in GRH said that around 20 students from the same school were treated for conjunctivitis last week.

The doctors affirmed that there was no need for panic and conjunctivitis, which is usually self-limiting, would subside within three to five days and will not affect one’s vision in majority of the cases. Using antibiotic eye drops helps in the treatment as prescribed and using cold compression helps to relieve mild itching.

“To break the chain, isolating oneself, using clean towels, refraining from rubbing the itchy eyes, washing eyes with clean water, and maintaining hand hygiene is mandatory. In short, adapting the hygiene routine practised during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic applies here as well,” said Dr R. Kim.

Dr Shanmugam noted that infected children should be kept away from attending school while adults must refrain from using contact lenses and any eye cosmetics. “Diabetics when affected by conjunctivitis must keep a tab on their blood sugar levels from dropping,” he added.

“There is sufficient stock of antibiotic eye drops available at the government health facilities. Awareness on the need to focus on hand-washing, disinfecting hand railings and lifts – commonly used by people in buildings and apartments among others was being done,” noted K.V. Arjun Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Madurai.

The ophthalmologists advised people affected by conjunctivitis to limit their time on using electronic devices and giving their eyes lots of rest.