Conjoined fingers of 5-year-old girl surgically separated

May 03, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Plastic surgeons at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital have successfully separated the conjoined fingers of a 5-year-old girl.

The girl from Thoothukudi had congenital deformity of two conjoined fingers in the right hand and partial movement of these fingers. She could neither eat properly nor play with the unusually formed fingers. When her father brought her to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital (TKMCH), the plastic surgeons at the hospital Rajkumar, Aruna, Prabhakar and Raja examined the girl and decided to go in for surgical procedure.

Following the successful surgery performed by the plastic surgeons, the girl has recuperated and can move and use the separated fingers for various activities including eating and holding any object with due grip.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Dean, TKMCH, G. Sivakumar, Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani and the plastic surgeons team said the girl can now use the separated fingers in a normal manner.