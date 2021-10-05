Congress cadres stage protest against detention of Priyanka Gandhi

Condemning the detention of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, cadres of the Congress and its allies staged demonstration here on Tuesday.

Led by Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan, the protestors raised slogans against the detention of Ms. Priyanka, who was detained in Uttar Pradesh on Monday when she tried to meet the protesting farmers after 9 of them were mowed down by a speeding car allegedly driven by the son of a Union minister.

The protestors, who condemned the brutality being unleashed against the farmers with the backing of official machinery in Uttar Pradesh, said the protest by the Congress would continue until the Farm Acts were withdrawn.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, former DMK MLA A.L.S. Lakshmanan, MDMK’s Tirunelveli city district secretary K.M.A. Nizam, CPI district secretary S. Kasi Viswanathan, CPI (M) district secretary K.G. Bhaskaran and the cadres of these parties participated in the agitation.

In Thoothukudi, the Congress cadres staged demonstration in front of their party office at New Colony.

In Kanniyakumari, Congress cadres staged demonstration in front of the Collectorate in which MP Vijay Vasanth, MLA J.G. Prince and party office-bearers participated.