Congress workers in Tirunelveli demand State unit chief’s resignation

November 25, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli district police have detained a Congress functionary for allegedly spreading rumours on a Whatsapp group that bombs would explode at a meeting to be addressed by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S. Alagiri in Thisayanvilai on Saturday.

Following a complaint from Muthukrishnan, who is also a Congress functionary, Mundradaippu police detained Ambrose, a north district functionary of the party, and conducted inquiry.

Meanwhile, a group of members from the women’s wing of the party in Tirunelveli, staged a demonstration by wearing black clothes to show their protest against the TNCC president and a few other office-bearers in the district.

According to women’s wing leader Kamala, the Tamil Nadu Congress had lost its sheen after Mr. Alagiri took over s State unit chief. His inability to effectively take the party on a pro-active mode had been thoroughly exposed. If the Congress continued to be in the hands of Mr. Alagiri, the party would lose in the elections miserably.

The intra-party issues snowballed to a new low after supporters of Nanguneri MLA Ruby R Manoharan said they were not invited for the booth-level meeting held at Thisayanvilai. Hence, a supporter of the MLA had claimed on social media that bombs would go off at the meeting.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Mr Alagiri said the intra-party issue in the district would be sorted out amicably.

To a query on the Supreme Court’s directive on Governor R N Ravi’s actions on holding up the resolutions passed by the State Legislative Assembly, Mr Alagiri said that following the order, the Governor should have stepped down on his own taking responsibility.

The Governor’s actions were against the Constitution according to the apex court’s verdict. The Governor, by remaining passive, had gone against the government. Going against the voices of the elected representatives showed that he had scant respect for democracy.

Asked about INDIA alliance, the TNCC leader said it was intact and soon the five State poll verdict would only strengthen the front further. The BJP had dismantled the public offices. A new government next year would give meaningful governance through the INDIA front.

It was the wish of the Congress workers, who were expecting to contest in 15 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, and he had not spoken anything on that, he added.

The booth-level meeting was addressed by senior functionaries including AICC leader Manickam Tagore.