Congress to highlight achievements in Nanguneri

Bribing voters for votes is a ‘hobby’ for AIADMK Ministers and the leaders of the ruling party, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri alleged on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport before proceeding to Nagercoil to participate in a meeting, Mr. Alagiri said information on ‘cash-for-votes’ in Nanguneri Assembly segment in Tirunelveli district was pouring in. It was not an allegation being made by the Opposition parties as bribing voters was just a hobby for AIADMK ministers and the leaders of the ruling party. Since they had nothing to highlight as achievements, they were luring voters with cash.

The Congress candidate would highlight the achievements of the previous party MLA, H. Vasanthakumar, and promise voters that his good work would be continued to make it a ‘model constituency’.

‘Will not seek funds’

The TNCC president said the Congress would not seek funds from the DMK to meet election expenditure as the Dravidian party had given ₹40 crore to three political parties, including CPI and CPI(M), during the Parliamentary polls held in May last.

He criticised the State government for reportedly filing an affidavit in the High Court seeking permission for erecting digital banners even after a banner erected by its party functionary had caused the death of a woman engineer.