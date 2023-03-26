Congress stages demonstration in Thoothukudi

March 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Thoothukudi unit of Congress on Sunday staged ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Gandhi Statue near the railway station protesting against the conviction of party leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Condemning the ruling BJP, Thoothukudi Town District president C.S. Muralidharan, who led the protest, said the party functionaries observed a one-day fast as part of the protests. The judgment in the defamation case and the disqualification from the Lok Sabha was nothing but political vendetta,

A court in Surat had sentenced Rahul Gandhi on March 23 to a two-year jail term in the defamation case for his remark on the Modi surname during an election campaign in 2019. On March 24, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Though the court had suspended the sentence for 30 days so that he could prefer an appeal, Rahul Gandhi was hurriedly disqualified from the Lok Sabha as the ruling BJP could not answer the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, he added.

Tamil Nadu Congress leaders A.P.C.V. Shanmugam and S. Daniel Raj were present.