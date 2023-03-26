ADVERTISEMENT

Congress stages demonstration in Madurai

March 26, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress cadre stage a demonstration at Gandhi Pottal on Kamarajar Salai in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The Madurai Unit of Congress on Sunday staged ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Gandhi Pottal on Kamarajar Salai in Madurai, protesting against conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Madurai district president V. Karthikeyan, who led the protest, condemned the ruling BJP party and said the judgment in the defamation case and the subsequent disqualification of Mr. Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha was nothing but political vendetta.

The court in Surat had sentenced Mr. Rahul Gandhi on March 23 to a two-year jail term in the defamation case for his remark on the Modi surname during an election campaign in 2019. On March 24, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the court had suspended the sentence for 30 days so that he could prefer an appeal, the very next day Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Questioning the urgency shown, he said that Mr. Rahul Gandhi was hurriedly disqualified from the Lok Sabha because the ruling BJP could not answer the questions raised by him in the parliament.

The judgment and the subsequent disqualification were both unacceptable. The protest was staged criticising the judgment and the disqualification, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US