Congress stages demonstration in Madurai

March 26, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Unit of Congress on Sunday staged ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Gandhi Pottal on Kamarajar Salai in Madurai, protesting against conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Madurai district president V. Karthikeyan, who led the protest, condemned the ruling BJP party and said the judgment in the defamation case and the subsequent disqualification of Mr. Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha was nothing but political vendetta.

The court in Surat had sentenced Mr. Rahul Gandhi on March 23 to a two-year jail term in the defamation case for his remark on the Modi surname during an election campaign in 2019. On March 24, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Though the court had suspended the sentence for 30 days so that he could prefer an appeal, the very next day Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Questioning the urgency shown, he said that Mr. Rahul Gandhi was hurriedly disqualified from the Lok Sabha because the ruling BJP could not answer the questions raised by him in the parliament.

The judgment and the subsequent disqualification were both unacceptable. The protest was staged criticising the judgment and the disqualification, he said.