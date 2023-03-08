ADVERTISEMENT

Congress stages demonstration against hike in LPG cylinder prices

March 08, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Congress cadre stage a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Mahila Congress cadre on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here against the hike in prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

The protest was led by Mahila Congress president Roja Begam. Cooking cylinders, brought to the venue, were garlanded and the protestors held firewood as a mark of symbolic protest. She said people had no option other than to use firewood or cooking if the prices of cooking gas, which is hiked by ₹50 with effect from March 1, kept increasing.

Dindigul district party president Durai. Manikandan said the people of the lower and middle income groups were greatly affected and left miserable by the hefty price hike. “How are they to keep sustaining such steep hikes in essential commodities? How will families afford to run their household under such massive increases?,” he asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The protestors raised slogans against the Union government and sought a rollback of the hike.

Dindigul (east) Mahila Congress president Sumathi and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US