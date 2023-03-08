Congress stages demonstration against hike in LPG cylinder prices

March 08, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Mahila Congress cadre on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here against the hike in prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

The protest was led by Mahila Congress president Roja Begam. Cooking cylinders, brought to the venue, were garlanded and the protestors held firewood as a mark of symbolic protest. She said people had no option other than to use firewood or cooking if the prices of cooking gas, which is hiked by ₹50 with effect from March 1, kept increasing.

Dindigul district party president Durai. Manikandan said the people of the lower and middle income groups were greatly affected and left miserable by the hefty price hike. “How are they to keep sustaining such steep hikes in essential commodities? How will families afford to run their household under such massive increases?,” he asked.

The protestors raised slogans against the Union government and sought a rollback of the hike.

Dindigul (east) Mahila Congress president Sumathi and others were present.