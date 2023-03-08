HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress stages demonstration against hike in LPG cylinder prices

March 08, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Congress cadre stage a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Congress cadre stage a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Mahila Congress cadre on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here against the hike in prices of domestic and commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

The protest was led by Mahila Congress president Roja Begam. Cooking cylinders, brought to the venue, were garlanded and the protestors held firewood as a mark of symbolic protest. She said people had no option other than to use firewood or cooking if the prices of cooking gas, which is hiked by ₹50 with effect from March 1, kept increasing.

Dindigul district party president Durai. Manikandan said the people of the lower and middle income groups were greatly affected and left miserable by the hefty price hike. “How are they to keep sustaining such steep hikes in essential commodities? How will families afford to run their household under such massive increases?,” he asked.

The protestors raised slogans against the Union government and sought a rollback of the hike.

Dindigul (east) Mahila Congress president Sumathi and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.