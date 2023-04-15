Congress stage rail roko in Tirunelveli against Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

April 15, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Police arrested 120 Congress functionaries when they blocked the train service at Tirunelveli Railway Junction on Saturday condemning the conviction of party leader Rahul Gandhi and his eviction from the official residence following his disqualification as an MP.

Led by party’s Tirunelveli city district president K. Sankarapandian, the party cadre blocked the Chennai - Nagercoil Antoyadhaya Express on platform three and raised slogans against the Union government. They said the BJP-led Centre was behind the conviction of Rahul Gandhi and his “hasty” disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Aththan participated in the agitation. The arrested protestors were held at a private marriage hall.

In Thoothukudi, the police arrested 85 people including 10 women when the Congress functionaries, led by party’s Thoothukudi city district president Muralidharan, blocked the Thoothukudi – Mysore Express at Thoothukudi Keezhur Railway Station. The Congress functionaries organised rail roko at Nagercoil, Eraniel and Kuzhithurai railway stations in Kanniyakumari district.

Party MP Vijay Vasanth participated in the agitation organized at Nagercoil Railway Junction and were arrested. MLAs Rajesh Kumar and J.G. Prince participated in the agitations organised at Kuzhithurai and Eraniel respectively. The police had erected barricades in all the places to prevent the protestors from entering the railway stations and arrested them.

Agitations were also conducted in Tenkasi. The protestors were released in the evening.