ADVERTISEMENT

Congress stage rail roko in Tirunelveli against Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

April 15, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress functionaries blocking rail traffic at Tirunelveli Railway Junction on Saturday against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Police arrested 120 Congress functionaries when they blocked the train service at Tirunelveli Railway Junction on Saturday condemning the conviction of party leader Rahul Gandhi and his eviction from the official residence following his disqualification as an MP.

Led by party’s Tirunelveli city district president K. Sankarapandian, the party cadre blocked the Chennai - Nagercoil Antoyadhaya Express on platform three and raised slogans against the Union government. They said the BJP-led Centre was behind the conviction of Rahul Gandhi and his “hasty” disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Aththan participated in the agitation. The arrested protestors were held at a private marriage hall.

In Thoothukudi, the police arrested 85 people including 10 women when the Congress functionaries, led by party’s Thoothukudi city district president Muralidharan, blocked the Thoothukudi – Mysore Express at Thoothukudi Keezhur Railway Station. The Congress functionaries organised rail roko at Nagercoil, Eraniel and Kuzhithurai railway stations in Kanniyakumari district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Party MP Vijay Vasanth participated in the agitation organized at Nagercoil Railway Junction and were arrested. MLAs Rajesh Kumar and J.G. Prince participated in the agitations organised at Kuzhithurai and Eraniel respectively. The police had erected barricades in all the places to prevent the protestors from entering the railway stations and arrested them.

Agitations were also conducted in Tenkasi. The protestors were released in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US