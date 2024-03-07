Congress stage demo in front of SBI branches

March 07, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning State Bank of India’s appeal to the Supreme Court seeking more time to submit information regarding electoral bonds, the Congress staged a demonstration in front of its branches in Tirunelveli.

The Supreme Court, while striking down the electoral bond scheme, directed SBI to submit all details relating to donors and the political parties that received huge sums of money through electoral bonds. However, SBI has appealed in the apex court to grant time till June to submit the details as collation of such details made “physically” would require more time.

The Opposition parties criticised SBI, accusing the premier bank of succumbing to the pressure exerted by the ruling BJP, the major beneficiary which has received over ₹6,000 crore through electoral bonds, to push the deadline beyond the upcoming Parliamentary polls to be held in April and May.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress had announced that the party would organise demonstrations in front of SBI branches across the State and the party cadre staged the protest in front of SBI’s Palayamkottai branch on Thursday.

When the protestors tried to lock the main entrance of the branch, police arrested 20 of them. They were released in the evening. Similar agitations were conducted in Thoothukudi and Srivaikundam, Nagercoil and Tenkasi.

