Congress seeks JPC probe into investments in Adani stocks

February 06, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the “perilous investment” made by Life Insurance Corporation of India and State Bank of India in the stocks of “gradually drowning” Adani Group of companies, the Congress staged a demonstration in front of the LIC’s Divisional Office in Palayamkottai on Monday.

Led by K. Sankarapandian, Tirunelveli city district president of the Congress, the party functionaries wearing the masks of Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group of Companies, raised slogans against the Union Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman as they accused them of taking this “disastrous decision.”

“The savings of 29 crore policyholders of LIC and 45 crore accountholders of SBI are at stake as thousands of crores of people’s hard-earned money deposited in these two premier institutions had been diverted to the shares of Adani Group of Companies due to proximity to those persons in power. The Congress, which is not against any private company, is against the looting of public money for political gains. The present fiasco should be discussed in Parliament and a Joint Parliamentary Committee should be formed to probe the illegitimate incentives, subsidies, write-off loans etc. extended to Adani Group of Companies,” said Mr. Sankarapandian.

The protesters demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court Judge on the findings of Hindenburg Research.

Similar protests were organised in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.