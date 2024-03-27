Congress rebel files nomination for Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency

March 27, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Indian National Congress, which is known for its intra-party squabbles, protests and defections during the run-up to every election, witnessed on Wednesday two Congress functionaries filing their nomination for Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency against the official candidate C. Robert Bruce.

Two-time MLA from Alangulam (1989 and 1991) and former Tirunelveli MP (2009) S.S. Ramasubbu, a top performer of the 15th Lok Sabha to receive ‘Sansad Ratna Award’, filed his nomination, much to the shock of the Congress and its electoral ally, the DMK. Even as the deadline for the filing of nomination was about to end at 3 p.m., Mr. Ramasubbu filed his papers with District Collector and Returning Officer K.P. Karthikeyan at 2.45 p.m.

“I’ve filed my nomination as the candidate of Indian National Congress and neither as a ‘dummy candidate’ nor an independent,” Mr. Ramasubbu said before going inside the District Collector’s chamber to submit his nomination.

Recalling his achievements during his stint as MP, Mr. Ramasubbu said having been in politics for the past 40 years, he had made the party proud through his performance in and outside the Parliament and hence he was honoured with ‘Sansad Ratna’ Award.

“My good work as the MLA and the MP will speak volumes and my good work took me closer to people from all walks of life and all communities. My good work in the Parliament as an MP fetched me the ‘Sansad Ratna Award’. However, the Congress party did not count on my good work and denied me the ticket. Since the people, who voted for me in the past, are agitated as I’ve not been given ticket, I’ve filed my nomination as the Indian National Congress candidate,” an agitated Mr. Ramasubbu said.

When asked if he would withdraw his nomination on Saturday (March 30) since the party high command had officially fielded Mr. Robert Bruce in Tirunelveli segment, Mr. Ramasubbu said he would wait for two more days for the party to change its stance in his favour and hinted that he would not withdraw his nomination.

As so many aspirants in the Congress party were keen on getting the ticket for Tirunelveli constituency, the party, after marathon efforts, could make announcement of fielding Mr. Robert Bruce from neighbouring Kanniyakumari district in Tirunelveli only a few hours before DMK president M.K. Stalin was about to address an election campaign meeting to canvass votes for Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari segment candidates.

Now, the filing of nomination by a Congress rebel has resurrected the intra-party squabble again.

When the police did not allow news photographers to enter the Collector’s chamber to click Mr. Ramasubbu submitting the nomination with Dr. Karthikeyan, the reporters, news photographers and the videographers of satellite channels sat on the floor for a while in front of the Collector’s chamber. The protest was withdrawn after the Collector held talks with the reporters.

Apart from Mr. Ramasubbu, Congress State general secretary Vanamaamalai also filed his nomination for Tirunelveli constituency.