Congress protest in Virudhunagar district

April 05, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Congress party Staging protest in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Congress committee staged a protest in Erichchanatham near here on Wednesday against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the post of Lok Sabha member.

The protest was led by Virudhunagar district Congress presidents Shree Raja Chokkar and Rengasamy. Mr.Chokkar said that Mr. Gandhi was disqualified as the BJP feared about the increasing support base for him ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Despite the fascist act of disqualification, Mr. Gandhi will defeat the BJP next election, he said. The Congress would continue with their protest only tissue with the rail Roko on April 15 he added. Former Youth Congress President M.K.M. Meenakshi Sundaram was present.

