Congress protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

March 26, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Congress functionaries in Ramanathapuram district staged a demonstration on Sunday protesting against the conviction of party leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Former MLA Malaysia S. Pandian led the protest in Ramanathapuram. The Congress functionaries condemned the ruling BJP and said that this was nothing but political vendetta. The judgment against Rahul Gandhi and the subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha was not acceptable, the functionaries said.

Meanwhile in Virudhunagar, Members of Congress party went on a day-long protest against Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification. The protest was led by the party leader, Veyilmuthu and D.G. Nagendran.

The speakers at the protest condemned the Centre for showing haste in the disqualification process immediately after Mr. Gandhi was sentenced to two years jail in a defamation case.

They said that it was murder of democracy. They also warned that the BJP will have to reply for all these wrong doings when it would be defeated in the Lok Sabha election to be held in 2024.

Party leaders, S. Balakrishnasamy, Sivagurunathan and M.K.M. Meenakshi Sundaram, were present.